Google Chrome changes logo after 8 year gap

The web browser is changing its logo for the first time since 2014.
Blink and you might just miss it. Google Chrome has changed its logo to make the blue dot in the middle more prominent. "We simplified the main brand icon by removing the shadows, refining the proportions and brightening the colors, to align with Google's more modern brand expression," wrote designer Elvin Hu.
According to an article by The Verge, instead of incorporating shadows on the borders between each colour, essentially "raising" them off the screen, the red, yellow, and green are now simply flat.
Hu also mentions in his Twitter thread that his team also found that placing certain shades of green and red next to each other created an 'unpleasant color vibration'. "So we introduced a very subtle gradient to the main icon to mitigate that, making the icon more accessible," he writes.
Hu also added that there were other variants of the logo considered before they arrived at the final design. "We explored introducing more negative space. However, in context, the white required a stroke that shrunk the icon overall, and made it more difficult to recognize, especially next to other Google apps," he explains.