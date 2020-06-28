"Health, safety and hygiene were becoming critical keywords in every design brief": Neha Tulsian, NH1 Design

How has the client brief changed? We're sure it's more complicated than putting virtual masks on brand logos...

At first, in March, with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the change in brief we were expecting was not having any brief at all to work on. However, we were pleasantly surprised.

Organisations across industries, from the new age startups to some of the traditional ones, took quick decisions and embarked on the journey to evolve, and repurpose themselves to solve their customer’s challenges. They were either quickly innovating their existing offerings for the 'new normal', or launching completely new services/products. And, the briefs reflected this urgency and evolution.

Second, health, safety and hygiene were becoming critical keywords in every design brief.

The other aspect we saw was brands were reflecting inwards to ensure they stayed true to who they are, and why they exist. And, they wanted to communicate all this to their stakeholders at various levels. So, even if the offerings were evolving, they were still true to their purpose.