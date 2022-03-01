Hershey India brings out special packaging to celebrate women achievers

Herjit Bhalla, VP India and AEMEA, The Hershey Company said, “Diversity and Inclusion has always been at the crux of the Hershey ecosystem. It has been a key focus area for the organisation across countries, and the HERSHE campaign brings it all together beautifully for us. This campaign gives a voice to what The Hershey Company truly believes in. By elevating the role played by the sheroes around us we want to make the ‘invisible visible’ through this campaign. While we have featured six sheroes on our packs there are countless sheroes out there and the ones we come across in our daily lives. Their determination and grit make them truly extraordinary, and Hershey’s appreciates that.”