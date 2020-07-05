"I feel liberated to hire talented people from anywhere": Ashwini Deshpande, Elephant Design

As designers, we are trained to navigate uncertainty and ambiguity to arrive at solutions for challenges. You have to know that Elephant is located in Pune, with absolutely no client in sight for about 150 km for all of its 31 years of existence. Which means our teams and clients are used to communicating and working with each other remotely, with minimum number of in-person meetings.

So, we have no challenge on that count. We adapted to individuals working from home rather smoothly, as we were already using the right tech platforms. However, design is a highly collaborative, co-creative process. Designers are used to building on each other's ideas in a very spontaneous manner.

Not being able to meet your team for 'chai', or gossip, not being able to discuss a tech, or design trend, not being able to absorb the group energy at our Monday morning meetings... all of these are the new challenges. So, the biggest change is the lack of vibe that creative people thrive on.