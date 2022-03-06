By afaqs! news bureau
Japanese artist gives creative touch to product packaging; turns it into art

Using kirigami, the artist has created unique figures and sculptures out of outer cartons.

What do we do with the outer carton of a product after its contents are over? Discard it, right? But what if you could make beautiful pieces of art out of them? That’s exactly what Japanese artist Harukiru does.

Using a Japanese technique called kirigami, a variation of origami that involves cutting and folding paper to create three-dimensional designs, Harukiru creates different sculptures and models out of packaging material of day-to-day food products, like tea/coffee boxes and biscuit cartons.

Harukiru’s work recently featured on Digital Synopsis. Here are some of his artwork.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pringles Potato Crisps</p></div>

Pringles Potato Crisps

Digital Synopsis

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cup Noodles</p></div>

Cup Noodles

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Janat Paris Tea Bags</p></div>

Janat Paris Tea Bags

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream</p></div>

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chivas Regal</p></div>

Chivas Regal

Harukiru has also shared his work on Twitter and posted some videos on YouTube.

From the Twinings tea pack, Harukiru has created a stag, just like the one on the packaging.

