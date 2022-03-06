Japanese artist gives creative touch to product packaging; turns it into art

Using kirigami, the artist has created unique figures and sculptures out of outer cartons.
What do we do with the outer carton of a product after its contents are over? Discard it, right? But what if you could make beautiful pieces of art out of them? That’s exactly what Japanese artist Harukiru does.
Using a Japanese technique called kirigami, a variation of origami that involves cutting and folding paper to create three-dimensional designs, Harukiru creates different sculptures and models out of packaging material of day-to-day food products, like tea/coffee boxes and biscuit cartons.
Harukiru’s work recently featured on Digital Synopsis. Here are some of his artwork.
Harukiru has also shared his work on Twitter and posted some videos on YouTube.
From the Twinings tea pack, Harukiru has created a stag, just like the one on the packaging.