"Jumping into the world of the unknown is like second nature for designers": Tanay Kumar

How has the ongoing crisis changed the challenges facing design teams? What is the biggest change?

Fractal Ink has always been about its people, and the culture around them. So much so that we've had clients spending weeks in our offices because of the vibe they got from the people, as well as the physical space. The current crisis has brought that aspect to a screeching halt.

The transition to technology wasn't all that smooth as we were trying to come to terms with the 'new normal'.

As far as designing goes, it's all about collaboration. The thinking process is embedded within user centric principles. With the users missing, the process became hollow, and we needed to innovate to bring this aspect back to the table.

More so when we're working in the service design business. Each domain here requires us to join hands, and experience what our clients have been experiencing.

Design research and opportunity to go into markets shrinked. We were only able to do online surveys, which isn't the best way to build insights. It was difficult to manage processes like contextual inquiries and focus group studies, which impacted the product development process.

However, the crisis has brought about new dimensions. The initial days were all about connectivity, Internet speeds, and file exchange. People who didn’t have their homes completely equipped for 'work from home' did struggle, but it was a short struggle. People got used to the 'new normal'. Some enjoyed waking up late for office, and appreciated the ease with which work got done.