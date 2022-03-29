KFC India paints 150 towns red on its Bucket Canvas

Celebrating the 600-restaurant landmark, the fast food chain has transformed its iconic KFC Bucket into a canvas.
KFC India is marking the milestone of having 600 restaurants across 150 cities, with the #KFCBucketCanvas campaign. The campaign brought together young artists from across the country to transform the iconic KFC Bucket into a canvas, presenting a unique design for every city that the brand has a presence in.
Drawing inspiration from the art, architecture and cultural elements of different cities, these 150 limited edition designs are on display across restaurants.
Moksh Chopra, chief marketing officer, KFC India, said, “It’s been an amazing journey for KFC in India, with the brand now present across 150 cities and crossing 600 restaurants. So, what better way for us to mark this moment, by partnering with young, upcoming artists across the length and breadth of our country.”
“The iconic KFC Bucket served as a canvas for them to showcase their talent and bring alive the uniqueness of the different regions of India with 150 unique designs. We’re blown away with the talent that’s emerged, and are privileged to be able to provide a visibility opportunity to such fabulous new talent.”
The journey began with the artists exploring different cities, scanning through popular landmarks, walking through narrow lanes, interacting with its offerings of food, people, language and culture – essentially catching the pulse of the city. All this and more, was then brought alive on the KFC Bucket.
From Nashik’s famous grapes to Mumbai’s Kaali Peeli (taxi); from Pune’s landmark Shanivar Wada to Chennai’s Marina and Elliot’s beach and lighthouse – each Bucket design highlights the city’s uniqueness.
The Bucket canvas design in every city will be equipped with a QR code and scanning it will lead to a microsite where all of the 150 designs are displayed.