Mahindra SUVs get new brand logo; XUV700 to wear it first

Curated by Mahindra’s design team, the new visual identity will be seen across 823 Indian cities by 2022.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has revealed its new visual identity, including a logo for its SUV portfolio. The move is aimed at positioning the brand as the makers of sophisticated and authentic SUVs. The new XUV700 will be the first to wear the twin peaks logo, followed by other SUVs.
Designed by Mahindra's design team, the new identity will be communicated through a digital and television campaign. Actor Naseeruddin Shah has lent his voice and composers Ehsaan-Loy have provided the music to the film.
Speaking about the new visual identity, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm sector, M&M, said in a press note, “An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for, as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure. This new visual identity is designed to evoke the powerful emotion of freedom.”
The new logo is inspired by the brand statement ‘Explore the Impossible’, and reflects ambition and the ability to take new challenges head on.
The new visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1,300 customer (sales) and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022. The ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for commercial vehicle products and the farm equipment sector.
Asha Kharga, chief customer and brand officer, Mahindra Group, said in a LinkedIn post, “It’s not just a logo. It’s the new face of building true blue SUVs.”
Pratap Bose, EVP and chief design officer, M&M, added that the idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. “It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2Ms within the logo symbolise an expansive and exciting future, which is based on a solid heritage.”
Credits:
Narrated by: Naseeruddin Shah
Music: Ehsaan-Loy
Creative agency: The Womb – Kawal Shoor, Navin Talreja, Suyash Khabya, Gunjan Gaba, Heval Patel, Omkar Kulkarni
Director: Sachin Kotre
Production house: Colage Communication
Producer: Jhelum Ratna