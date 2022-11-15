Marico's revamped Parachute packaging is an ode to farmers

Speaking about the campaign, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico, said, "Marico has always believed in rearing brands with purpose as our core strategy. This campaign, under Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation, is dedicated to the country's farmers. The unique limited-edition packs will act as a platform to acknowledge their consistent contribution to the society and give a glimpse of their life to the people. The objective is to appreciate and highlight how every farmer rises above their circumstances to feed the people."