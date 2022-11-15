Marico's revamped Parachute packaging is an ode to farmers

The special farmer edition comes in the form of real-life stories on the pack of Parachute Advansed Gold.
Marico’s flagship initiative - Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation, has launched a multi-pronged campaign to pay tribute to India's farming communities by celebrating their spirit of growth and nurturance. The integrated campaign uses print, digital and social media channels as a part of its media mix.
The revamped packaging is accompanied by an ad. It attempts to sensitise the consumers about the nurturing spirit of the farmers. It also expresses gratitude towards the efforts of the farmers.
The ad narrates how the brand sees a nurturer in every farmer. The campaign is supported by a few leading South Indian celebrities, like Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lakshmi Manchu, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sarath Kumar, Anupama Parmeshawaran, Samyukta Hornad.
Through this campaign, Marico aspires to bring the consumers a step closer to the farming community. As the second leg of the campaign, Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation has launched a special farmer edition, featuring real-life inspirational stories on the pack of Parachute Advansed Gold. To extend the spirit of nurturance to the consumers, the pack will come with a seed paper neck tag which, when sowed in soil and watered regularly, grows into a plant.
The special edition will showcase a prelude to the impactful stories of four farmers - Moti Singh (The Farming Soldier), Sandeep Gite (The Drought Warrior), Arvind A (The Land’s Guardian) and Vinoth Kumar (Nurturer on Duty).
A QR code embedded in store assets, will lead the consumers to a microsite that presents a detailed story about the farmers' family, life and the challenges they overcame to feed the people of the country. The microsite will also entail details about the initiative and its impact.
The limited-edition packs will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. For offline sales, there is an exclusive tieup with Reliance stores in cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Vijayawada.
Speaking about the campaign, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico, said, "Marico has always believed in rearing brands with purpose as our core strategy. This campaign, under Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation, is dedicated to the country's farmers. The unique limited-edition packs will act as a platform to acknowledge their consistent contribution to the society and give a glimpse of their life to the people. The objective is to appreciate and highlight how every farmer rises above their circumstances to feed the people."
"Our brands have always led the way with authenticity. This campaign is yet another way to create deeper connections in the communities to understand and support them at the ground level, thus, trying to make a difference in their lives significantly.”
Rohit Devgun - ECD, Team WPP, added, “The Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation campaign is dedicated to our nation’s farmers. The film is a tribute to the ones who form the backbone of our agriculture-oriented economy. It tells you the untold story of those who rise above their circumstances every day and work hard towards feeding a growing nation. The special limited-edition pack design with real farmer stories, serves as a platform to highlight their ongoing contributions to the society and provide a window into their lives for us."
Marico's Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation was launched on World Coconut Day (September 2, 2017) to work towards the welfare of the farmers by providing them with proper training and awareness. The foundation has so far enrolled 62,918 farmers across 2.55 lakh acres under this programme.
