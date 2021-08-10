Nestlé tweaks Maggi, KitKat, Nescafe, Everyday packaging to remind buyers to wear masks

Suresh Narayanan, chairman and MD, Nestlé India, shared his thoughts about this initiative in a LinkedIn post. “As you and I go through the COVID pandemic, we grapple with the death, destruction and sadness this virus has caused. None of us has been spared the misery unleashed by COVID. Everyone knows a friend, a family, a relative, a colleague, a city, a town, a village that has suffered and continues to feel the pain. Science has taught us that using a ‘mask’ and social distancing are amongst the few precautions we can take, in addition to, of course, vaccination. At Nestlé India, we see our brands to not just give moments of happiness, nourishment and pleasure to you, but also stand up to help society in times of acute stress…”