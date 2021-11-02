Nivea introduces limited edition winter packs for its creme products

The packs carry four different designs to signify the four different types of festivals celebrated during winter in India.
To ring in the festive season, Nivea has introduced a new limited edition packaging for its signature blue moisturiser tins. The packs carry four different designs to signify the four different types of festivals celebrated during winter in India - Diwali, Christmas, New Year, and Makar Sankranti (which is commonly celebrated by flying kites).
We first spotted the announcement for the new packaging when Ajay Simha, the marketing director of Nivea India shared it on Linkedin. He announced that the new packaging would pertain to special limited edition winter festival packs in four different designs meant to invoke feelings of nostalgia.
Commenting on the design and revamped packaging - Ashwini Deshpande, the co-founder of Elephant Design opines that the packs look interesting.
"The colours and festivity certainly add life to the usual blue. But this is not the first time a brand would do it something like this as part of ‘moment marketing’ initiatives. Diwali, Chinese New Year, Christmas and many festivals around the world have seen brands like Coca Cola, Lindt, L’Oreal etc come up with special collections," she points out.
Deshpande further adds that Nivea too has done this in UK and Japan for their Christmas editions.
