NIVEA tweaks packaging for its #NIVEASoftFreshBatch influencer initiative

Commenting on the digital influencer hunt, Ajay Simha – marketing director, NIVEA India, said, “... ‘NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch’ was one of our key initiatives this year to engage even more meaningfully with college students across India. The response to the competition was very encouraging from all parts of the country. As a truly caring brand that cares beyond skin, we will provide a platform to these winners to continue creating inspiring content and help build the future generation of Indian content creators.”