NIVEA tweaks packaging for its #NIVEASoftFreshBatch influencer initiative

The winners of the influencer hunt will collaborate with NIVEA over the course of the next year.
NIVEA India has just concluded its two-month-long search for future influencers, by announcing the winners of its first #NiveaSoftFreshBatch initiative at an event in Mumbai. In its influencer hunt spearheaded by the face of the brand, actress Taapsee Pannu, along with four popular influencers – Mrunal Panchal, Nagma Mirajkar, Abigail Pande and Neha Doodles – 75 diverse Gen Z content creators were discovered.
The #NiveaSoftFreshBatch 2021 platform was launched with the aim of discovering and empowering India’s budding influencers from every walk of life. The platform will help to kickstart these influencers’ content creation journey with access to resources, masterclasses and a year-long brand collaboration.
As per the brand’s team, the contest witnessed 20,000-plus student entries from more than 200 colleges across India. With an extensive turnout in metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru, as well as emerging towns like Sheopur, Bhuj, Palampur and Sidhi, NIVEA India gave these budding influencers an opportunity to showcase their talent on a national platform.
These influencers showed their skills on Instagram Reels using the NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch filters. Supported by four unique limited-edition persona packs of NIVEA Soft – Fashionista, Sporty, Entertainer and Smarty – the winners combined talent and creativity to showcase their unique personas.
Commenting on the digital influencer hunt, Ajay Simha – marketing director, NIVEA India, said, “... ‘NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch’ was one of our key initiatives this year to engage even more meaningfully with college students across India. The response to the competition was very encouraging from all parts of the country. As a truly caring brand that cares beyond skin, we will provide a platform to these winners to continue creating inspiring content and help build the future generation of Indian content creators.”
The winners were felicitated at a four-day event, with a host of content creation masterclasses and workshops by their mentor influencers. They also experienced a professional photo shoot with top celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and will be collaborating with NIVEA over the course of the next year.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here