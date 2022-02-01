OREO partners with ‘The Batman’ movie for limited edition packs

The packs mark the launch of the movie ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson, which will premiere in March.
Mondelēz International’s biscuit brand OREO has released limited edition Gotham City-inspired OREO packs. The packs will mark the launch of the movie ‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson. The movie will premiere on March 4, 2022.
The product will be available in over 60 markets across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. This is the brand’s first global activation after 2014.
‘The Batman’ OREO cookies will feature an image of ‘Batman’, as portrayed by Pattinson, on the dark chocolate biscuit.
Mondelēz has also released an ad film highlighting the new partnership.
Consumers can also scan the QR code on the packs for a chance to win cinema tickets, as well as the mega prize of a VIP trip to Gotham City at Warner Bros World in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
