"Overall, we are seeing a shift to simplicity": Ambrish Chaudhry, Superunion

This crisis is a real point of reckoning for design and brand consultancies. Those who focus on creating genuine impact for their client’s business will thrive. Warren Buffett famously said, “Only when the tide goes out, do you discover who's been swimming naked.” Well, the tide is well and truly out, and only businesses that have treated design and brand as crucial to business growth are well placed to weather the storm.

It is also incumbent on the industry to showcase its true value. As years’ worth of behaviour change gets scrunched into weeks, there has never been a better time to be in branding and design.