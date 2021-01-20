Pringles revamps iconic Mr. Pringle logo on packages

"We spent the last two years in research and design to create a modern look for the cans and Mr. P's style that reflects the bold flavor in every Pringles crisp and stack," said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. "While the look may be new on the outside, I'm proud to say that it doesn't change the irresistible taste that's always been on the inside of every Pringles can and celebrates the unique snacking experience that is part of every bite."