Red Bull diversifies flavour portfolio with Acai berry flavoured drink and new packaging

The 'Purple Edition' of the drink breaks away from the brand's silver and blue brand colours to opt for a new design on the can.
Red Bull India launches the new Purple Edition with a refreshing and unique taste of Açai Berry; making it a perfect on-the-go drink to vitalize your body and mind. From riding a bike to skipping rope, dancing with the beats to boarding at a park, fill all your moments with the bold shades of purple and pop open a chilled can for a very berry surprise.
The Red Bull Purple Edition is priced at INR 115 for 250 ml and is available nationally across retail outlets like Star Bazaar, 24X7 (Delhi & Punjab), Wellness Stores, Ratnadeep, SPAR and Spencer’s for a limited period. The new edition is already available across ecommerce platforms too – Amazon and Swiggy Instamart.
Continuing to search for new and innovative ways to entice its consumers, Red Bull India is also hosting engaging on-ground, in-store and on campus activations over 2 months.