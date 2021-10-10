Tata Tea Gold rings in Durga Puja festivities with specially designed packs

The design language of the five packs brings out the intricate details of West Bengal’s popular 10-day festival.
Tata Tea Gold has launched festive edition packs celebrating Durga Puja, West Bengal’s most popular festival. The design language of the five packs celebrates the essence of the five special days, starting from the sixth to the 10th day.
The design on the packaging brings out the intricate and fascinating details of the festival, with each pack bringing alive the rituals performed on each day of the 10-day festivities.
The Shashti (sixth day) pack depicts the arrival of goddess Durga, with rituals like Amontron, Bodhon and Adibash. To rejoice in the essence of Saptami (seventh day), the pack highlights the ritual of ‘Kaula Bou’.
The Ashtami (eighth) and Nabomi (ninth day) packs bring out the true colour of fun and fervour, with elements of Pushpanjali, Sandhi Puja, Dhunuchi Naach, Dhaak. The last day, or Dashmi, is traditionally known for the Sindoor Khela ritual by women and the same is depicted on the packs.
Puneet Das, president, packaged beverages, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Durga Puja in West Bengal is synonymous with fun, enthusiasm and joy. To bring out the true essence of the festivities, Tata Tea Gold has designed a series of exquisite packs that pay homage to the rich culture and splendour associated with the festival.”
“The new packaging has a beautiful storytelling and visual appeal to the Bengali audience, and aims to bring alive the magic and passion of West Bengal in celebration of this unique festival.”
Recently, Hindustan Unilever’s Sunlight detergent also launched a special edition ‘Sunlight Pujo Pack’ to promote its Durga Puja initiative ‘Sunlight Tantir Rong’ and encourage people to support the cause. The initiative supports Bengal’s local handloom weavers, who are struggling to make ends meet after the COVID pandemic hit their livelihood.