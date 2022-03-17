Tata Tea hosts metaverse party and introduces Holi-themed packs

Vishal Jacob, chief digital officer, Wavemaker - GroupM, said, “At Wavemaker, we have set up a team to help brands navigate through the metaverse, as it provides for a far more engaging way for brands to connect with consumers. Brands will now need to redefine the rules of engagement. For instance, engaging with avatars rather than people, and story-making rather than storytelling. This Holi celebration in the metaverse is a good example of that.”