Tata Tea hosts metaverse party and introduces Holi-themed packs

This makes the tea giant among the first brands to host a virtual Holi party.
In continuation of its hyper-local approach to celebrate regional pride and provide unique customer experiences, Tata Tea Premium has just made its debut in the metaverse by hosting a first of its kind Holi party on the platform. With this initiative, the brand becomes the first in the world to celebrate the colourful festival on a futuristic tech virtual platform.
Upon entering the platform, consumers can don their favourite avatars and enjoy the splash of colours with various engaging Holi games. To dial-up the excitement, the party also comes with a special festive performance by composer and lyricist duo Sachet-Parampara, who are also a real-life couple.
Sachet Tandon from Uttar Pradesh and Parampara Tandon from Delhi will bring alive the magic of UP’s Lathmaar Holi and Delhi’s Rangwali Holi; the essence of which is aptly captured on Tata Tea Premium's special edition festive pack. The duo join in the celebration, turning the excitement up for Tata Tea Premium, Desh Ki Chai's one of its kind Holi party in metaverse.
People can join the Holi party through this link: https://events.yugverse.com/tataholi. It will be hosted in metaverse today and tomorrow (March 18 and 19).
Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, president - packaged beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “Offering novel and disruptive experiences to our customers will continue to remain a key priority for us. Tata Tea Premium, as a brand, has always aimed to engage with our customers through unique campaigns. Tata Tea Premium has launched special festive packs, capturing the excitement of Holi for some of its markets, like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.”
“We are also extremely excited to launch Tata Tea Premium’s Holi party in metaverse, which is an effort to leverage the growing power of digital storytelling and personalisation, as a means to connect with our customers. This campaign will enable people to celebrate Holi and the festive elements associated with it, like the regional songs, delicacies, stories, in a new medium.”
Utkarsh Shukla, founder & CEO of YUG Metaverse, added, "We, at YUG Metaverse, believe in celebrating and showcasing the pride of India. Holi is one of the biggest festivals in India. We are doing the world's first Holi on metaverse so that people can come and play Holi with their family and friends, in the manner which has never ever been experienced before."
"India is a large country, where different places have different traditions and we are happy to partner with Tata Tea Premium, which has roots in the culture of India, to bring the regional and hyper-local nuances of the Holi celebrations to the world."
Vishal Jacob, chief digital officer, Wavemaker - GroupM, said, “At Wavemaker, we have set up a team to help brands navigate through the metaverse, as it provides for a far more engaging way for brands to connect with consumers. Brands will now need to redefine the rules of engagement. For instance, engaging with avatars rather than people, and story-making rather than storytelling. This Holi celebration in the metaverse is a good example of that.”