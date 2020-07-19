"There is a shift from group work to individualistic work": Shekhar Badve, Lokusdesign

How has the ongoing crisis changed the challenges facing design teams? What is the biggest change?

Initially, the challenges were collaboration on design ideas, or the lag due to technologies. Though web meetings, slack and mural were there, sketching and sharing ideas real time was a challenge. The biggest change is in the way work, or design processes, are conducted. There is a shift from group working to individualistic working.

The nature of conversation has changed with clients and teams, and hence, the challenges have changed. More deeper, long-term strategic conversations have begun. Newer opportunities, rather than challenges, I would say.

One change is people have become real, and are willing to look at harmony, rather than short-term gains. The urge to make the most of the present time, and give little thought to the future has changed.