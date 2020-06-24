"We are seeing a lot of website redesign briefs": Lulu Raghavan, Landor

How has the ongoing crisis changed the challenges facing design teams? What is the biggest change?

At Landor, we’ve always encouraged work from home (WFH), whenever team members felt the need for it. So, transitioning to a full WFH model has not been hugely challenging.

However, we miss our physical office environment, which was energising, motivating, and wonderfully inspiring. We miss the serendipitous discoveries of water cooler conversations. We miss huddling together in the conference room to crack a problem when the deadline is looming large, and we are spurred on by the energy in the room.

Our IT support teams have been super responsive, but they still can’t solve low bandwidth issues. These (issues) impede the smoothness of virtual calls, our ability to access large design files from the server, and the seamlessness of virtual collaboration. Seducing clients is also a lot tougher on Microsoft Teams.

We love our whiteboards, markers and Post-its, and sorely miss being with each other physically, and having access to these tangible aids to help push our thinking.