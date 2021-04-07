Xiaomi unveils slightly modified new logo

Xiaomi’s brand new logo was designed by Kenya Hara, a world-renowned designer, professor at Musashino Art University, and the president of the Nippon Design Center (NDC).

Adopting a softer, rounder contour on the corners of the previously squared logo, along with redesigned 'MI' typography, the new logo attempts to be more aesthetically pleasing. Its corporate brand colour remains orange and black, and silver will also be used as a supplemental colour to accommodate high-end product line applications.