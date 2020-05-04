“In times of crisis, digitalisation of supply chain helps”: Jayen Mehta, Amul

A brand which intends to retain the loyalty of its consumers must take proactive action to ensure that it holds in trust their aspirations. This can be done in multiple ways - serving products which meet their requirements during the pandemic, communicating the brand legacy and heritage to reassure them that this brand will be with them through the bad and good times. While the consumer's behaviour tomorrow is difficult for anyone to predict, it’s the assurance of today which will hold the brand in good stead in future.