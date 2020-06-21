"Spotlight, back on general trade stores, neighbourhood kirana": Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan

How have you been ensuring that the products are reaching the consumers? How did you ensure the ‘smoothness’ of the distribution process?

The lockdown happened in two main phases. In the first phase, only ‘essential’ products could be delivered. To begin with, we began ensuring supply of our hygiene-related products – namely sanitisers and hand wash, which come under the ‘essential’ category. That helped us continue to keep our factories running, and the supply chain going.

We’ve been running the supply chain at 60 per cent efficiency. Yes, we’ve been having issues with transportation, but in the last 70-75 days, we have been able to ensure the delivery of our ‘essential’ category products.

Given that sanitisers have been classified as an ‘essential’, we’re authorised to operate. We started off with around 60 per cent operational capacity of the distribution chain, and now that’s at around 90-95 per cent. The lockdown has also enabled virtual sales for us. Our sales managers call up retailers to find out if they need stock, and then get it delivered.

As the government relaxed lockdown norms, we have been able to supply shampoos, hair colours, and other products, too. We’re still facing challenges when it comes to last mile transportation, but we are in the process of figuring that out as well. We’ve streamlined our supply chain to ensure availability of goods across channels, including e-commerce, general retail, and modern trade.

Modern trade channels are still a problem because they have not opened yet, so a lot of consumption is moving towards e-commerce, and general trade. Next door ‘kirana’ stores have never been more important in the supply chain since the last 2-3 years.

As a consumer, I’ve started leaning towards the next door ‘kirana’ store, and the society’s supermarket much more than I would have in the past. That trend is here to stay.