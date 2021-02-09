Female viewership of IPL grew by 24% kids by 20: Sanjog Gupta, Star Sports

Did you see a slump in the number of subscribers as live action was off for about six months due to COVID? Did people unsubscribe to Star Sports?

We are currently at about 80 per cent penetration, meaning that across India, we are in eight of the 10 pay TV households. A year like this enables us to push our subscriptions further. We have already seen some work translate into subscription.

From IPL back in September 2020 to now, we have seen a 10 per cent growth in the number of subscriptions. In Tamil Nadu, we crossed 90 per cent penetrations, and 80 per cent in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana. We only saw a marginal decline after marquee Indian sports (events) had shut down in March 2020.

However, in that period, fresh content was being created. Plus, better usage of archives and celebrating the history helped us to not lose too many subscribers. To answer the question, we are better today than we were in March (before the pandemic struck).