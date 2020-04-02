"Financial services, insurance are advisory linked; will continue to depend on human intervention"

Chandramohan Mehra, chief marketing officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, on marketing after the lockdown.
Once the lockdown is lifted what will your top 3 big priorities, on the work front, be?
A. Constraints during these times have helped us identify opportunities ; we will use some of these customer insights to make relevant interventions in the customer experience journey.
B. Accelerated rebound of business.
C. Continued focus on ensuring well-being of our employees and partners.
Will your market behave the way it was before the lockdown or will there be subtle changes? What do you surmise those changes will be?
Some product lines including Health Insurance and Non-Market Linked investment products would generate higher interest. There will be increased usage and reliance on digital tools by both financial intermediaries and customers across profiles. Largely, Financial Services and Insurance are advisory-linked businesses. They will continue to be dependent on human interventions ; however, non-value added physical interactions will get substituted by digital interventions, at pace.
Will your broad view of marketing communication be different from before in some way?
Marketing communication will have to be reassuring, relevant and purposeful than before. In addition to customer, the whole new ecosystem including employees, partners and society at large will be at focal point for brands.
('Post Lockdown' is a series of short interviews that explores what consumer marketing will look like on the other side.)