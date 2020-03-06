“It is exciting to index your work against the best out there and see how you fare”: Neeraj Pandey

There is a whole new crop of audiences, a new generation that is waiting to watch something interesting, and they have got nothing to do with the legacy of the past films that a filmmaker would have worked on. This is also the audience that is more exposed to good material from all around the world. They are aware of what Netflix and Amazon is throwing up in this genre, and quality stuff from all around the world. It is exciting to index your work against the best out there and see how you fare.