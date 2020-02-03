"We really aimed for a killer pilot": Vikramaditya Motwane on Sacred Games

Where did it all start from? There was a book..did they (Netflix) approach you or was it the other round?

I was in LA on holiday (in 2016) and I asked my agent if I needed to meet somebody before I headed back. He said that there was a company called Netflix. They hadn't launched in India yet and they were about to launch globally in 190 countries. I met them again two months later. I was asked if I had read the book. I lied and said that I had, since Vikram Chandra was the author. I had to speed read the 1000 page book in a week before heading into the meeting. I walked into the meeting room and Chandra himself was sitting there. That's when I realised that this was serious.

The month after that, they were in town, we were talking to writers two weeks after that and another couple of weeks later, we were already signed up. It was very quick and very aggressive. They knew what they wanted.