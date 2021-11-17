"It’s not about how many times you see an ad, but for how many years you remember it": Ogilvy's Piyush Pandey

Pandey: The ‘80s were early days for India (in terms of) learning how to do television. We came from a radio era, so a lot of stuff in the ‘80s was about singing propositions and jingles. It was, by and large, very functional, confined to singing songs. When you sang a song well, you made a nice ad. 'Humara Bajaj' is a wonderful example. 'Chal Meri Luna' was not really a song; it was more of a poetic rendition. 'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' (written by Pandey and created by Suresh Mullick in 1988) was accepted by the people as a second national anthem.