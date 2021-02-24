"It's time to monetise content through an ecosystem of 'paid models', not free services": Vi CMO Avneesh Khosla

What do you focus on when you agree on a partnership?



We recently announced Voot Select partnership for Vi consumers, where the focus was on how to give them the most recent shows which they can't get anywhere else. The partnership proved beneficial for us.

In the past 18 months, we have focused on building a 'mobile-first strategy', and continue to build the stack from that lens.

As a telecom player, we understand varied audiences. Therefore, our focus is to provide 'the right mix' via our recommendation engines, contextual and language-based content offerings to the right audiences across markets.

With the digital disruption, the consumer is constantly evolving. Therefore, it’s almost critical to ensure that you have a content strategy to keep the customer connected. Be it short format content for the consumers on the go. Or, long format for the consumers looking to watch on their personal screens. Or, now our latest transactional video-on-demand (TVOD)offering at a nominal cost - we have different mix for all our Vi users.