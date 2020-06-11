“Lockdown didn't really impact our engagement”: Anuj Sharma, Xiaomi India

Walk us through the new launches during lockdown. How were they executed? Did you prioritise certain products over others?

We were constantly monitoring the situation, and took a couple of hard decisions with the objective of launching the products once we were better placed to meet the consumer demand. The launches were planned in line with the easing of lockdown restrictions as per zone division. Online launches gave us more visibility, with more than a lakh ‘Mi Fans’ and consumers joining us for the Mi 10 launch vis-a-vis over 2,000 people attending the physical launch event.

We prioritised launching the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P understanding the need of the hour. This month, we also prioritised the launch of Mi Notebooks, which will be available in the country post June 11. Keeping customer demand in view, we unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, thereby offering a perfect amalgamation of design, cameras and performance to ‘Mi Fans’.

We launched Redmi Creator Academy, a series of virtual masterclasses, allowing our fans and consumers to learn new skills across various disciplines. We recently also launched the Redmi Earbuds S and sold 100K units in just a week. The imposed restrictions led us to revisit our launch timelines and re-align our go-to-market strategy as per the market development.