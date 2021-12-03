"Mauka Mauka had its logical conclusion," Sanjog Gupta; 'Believe In Blue' is Star Sports' new cricket-narrative

The second context is a consumer context - an insight or a consumer truth that we believe will enable the campaign with a certain cohort of consumers and bring them in. For example, the 'Sabse Bada Moh' campaign which translates to 'The Biggest Desire'. The consumer insight here was that there are many casual fans out there who will miss a lot of cricket all throughout the year but will make sure that they don't miss this one game - the India versus Pakistan match.

The third is the social context and the most recent example is the 'Ek Saath Wali Baat' which was our campaign for the IPL. We were all living in confinement, physically distanced, were dealing with the tragic loss that all of us experienced directly or indirectly during the pandemic. 'Ek Saath Wali Baat' was an expression of how cricket has the ability to bring us together socially even when are physically distanced. All of our campaigns are designed to deliver on one or more of these contexts.