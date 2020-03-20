"Real estate advertising has been standard and templatised": Karan Kumar, DLF

From FMCG to premium fashion to real estate – what are the main shifts when it comes to marketing, and the key differences you've witnessed so far?

Each of these categories and industries have very unique challenges and I have attempted to navigate these by keeping the consumer and her needs at the core.

The fundamental differences is – in CPG, you do research and create a product, say a pack of chips or biscuits. If it proves to be successful, your interventions are sporadic and minimal in nature. What you are doing is trade marketing and a little bit of consumer marketing – say changing packs every two years to refresh the brand and keep it contemporary.

In retail (like at Fabindia), you have a new product in the floor every 3-4 months – new line, new selection, new design story. Therefore, you have to market something or the other every few months. Also, visual merchandising is critical here, as that's the only way you can showcase new merchandise.

In real estate, it is a rather long-drawn process, given the size of the ticket value and seriousness of the intent of purchase. The ability to generate and nurture leads, and to give them sufficient factors (rational/emotional) for decision-making to arrive at a sale closure situation, takes a slightly longer period of time.

Also, every time I have changed industries, I have tried to go back to becoming a management trainee. That is the only way to understand a new category, its context, challenges and the opportunities it presents.