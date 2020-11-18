"There is a clear scope for us to grow further in each of the regional markets": Kevin Vaz

Asianet (Kerala/Malayalam) has been a clear leader, with more than 50 per cent market share. It is not because there is no competition. We have had a whole lot of players, both local and national, in that market. In spite of that, Asianet has still managed to be the leader. It is because it is a channel that has constantly innovated with new shows – both fiction and non-fiction.

Now if we move to Andhra Pradesh, when we acquired Maa TV, it was the number four channel. Today, it is the clear leader, with over 41.2 per cent prime time market share. This growth started after we acquired 'Bigg Boss', as the show brought in new audiences....

Now if we look at Star Vijay (Tamil Nadu), it has always been a strong brand, but it was known for its non-fiction shows. Over the last 2-3 years, that has changed. We began the journey with 'Bigg Boss Tamil' and backed it with strong fiction programming. The channel grew by close to 300 per cent in this period. And, Tamil Nadu is one of the toughest markets.