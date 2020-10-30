How big will Bigg Boss Tamil and Telugu be this time?

In 2019, Disney+ Hotstar, in its annual 'India Watch Report', shared that 'Bigg Boss Tamil' was the most-viewed entertainment show on the platform. The report added that the viewership was 1.5 times more than that of the top Hindi show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. It is clear that the Kamal Haasan-anchored Tamil version of the British show 'Big Brother' is quite popular.