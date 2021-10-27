“There’s an entrepreneurial spirit to digital advertising today”: Anant Goenka

Width is for top-of-the-funnel audiences – like, our 200 million users – and you’re right, that’s what advertisers want. But it is our productisation of news that makes these users stay on for three, or five, page views per session – basically, 50 per cent more page views per session than before – and gets them to go deeper into the content, based on what their interests are. Yes, deeper down the funnel, it’s the user who is paying, not the advertiser.