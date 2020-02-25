"We have spent zero dollars on marketing": Sandeep Patil, Truecaller

What began as a caller and spam id detection service now offers instant chat, payments and video calling features - what led to this diversification? Typically, digital platforms with a high user base diversify into video content. But you chose the 'services' route...

Our intuition - that we later validated through research - is that the next set of specific problems and needs were in the area of messaging and calling. We're announcing more launches in these areas - a bunch of them came out last year; some will come out this year.

The next need, especially in India, is around financial services. Crediting is significantly under-penetrated. The plan now is to connect lenders with borrowers through our platform. Subsequently, we will get into other aspects of financial services.

While we are open to new ideas, we want to be true to our roots. Everything we offer - advertising, chat, financial services, etc. - has been built around our core.