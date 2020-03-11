“We should not be guided by data to figure out which genres are working”: Gaurav Banerjee, Star India

In just one of our channels, say, Star Plus, we put up about 25 hours of content per week. In Hotstar, in about 10 months, we have put out seven shows. Clearly, I cannot say that we have all the data to figure out the trend. We should not be guided by data to figure out which genres are working. I think that is too straight-jacketed conclusion to reach viewership, viewers - human beings are more complex than that. People want to engage with content based on their mood. If I had a tough day at work, I will watch comedy. The same time next day, I might want to watch a captivating thriller. Then the next day, I would spend the evening watching a documentary about something that I want to learn. As a platform, we would like to offer a very wide spectrum of choices to our viewers.