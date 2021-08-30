What makes IPL special for Swiggy? Director marketing, Umesh Krishna fields

How do you approach IPL? Is it different from how you promote Swiggy through other vehicles?

There is something very unique about IPL, as a property, or a media vehicle. Take any other programme, it will, at best, air five times a week, or once a week. IPL is unique, especially in the subset of cricket, because it continues for 50-60 days. It gives Swiggy the opportunity to have a continuous conversation with the customer.

It can be top of mind (for customers) and there can be multiple messaging in a single campaign, which is otherwise very difficult. It can be a promotional leg, engagement leg, companies can launch a sub-brand, or a feature. All of that gets enabled by the 60-day window.