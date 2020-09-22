"Will spend up to Rs 10 crore per show to change Ullu's 'edgy' image": Vibhu Agarwal

Where did they (the subscribers) come from, and how much were they paying?

Eighty per cent of our subscribers are from India. Of the remaining 20 per cent, Gulf countries are the biggest, followed by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Latin America and Canada. Our international subscription base is growing at a good rate.

In India, most of our subscribers come from Hindi speaking markets like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Recently, we have seen a surge in consumption in West Bengal.

We have the cheapest subscription plans in the market, starting with Rs 36 for a week, Rs 99 for a month, Rs 144 for six months, and Rs 198 for a year.