“You will win in this market if you win this market”: Sudhanshu Vats, Viacom18

We spend close to about Rs 3,000 crore on content every year… Now that we run Voot, I can say, it is not that the digital viewers come from Mars, while the TV ones are from Venus, they are all very similar. So, we are already spending (on) a lot of content for India and our belief is that we are going to deepen our presence in the country. Now from ‘Originals’ point of view, we believe in quality over quantity. So, we will not chase any particular number, but have sufficient shows in a year to keep our subscriber engaged and offer value to them. We are looking at 30 plus ‘Original’ shows in a year across languages. We are spending Rs 3,000 crore and have 300 people working on developing content for us, and that is comparable with anyone else. Now let the best guy win. Money is not going to decide, and having won in another market is no guarantee that you will win in this market. You will win in this market if you win this market. Something which is very big somewhere will also be big in India, is not entirely true.