12 Grapes, 2 iPhones, 108 Packs of Kurkure: Instamart’s NYE rush explained

National, January 2: As India welcomed 2026, Instamart reported a sharp spike in last-minute orders, driven by tradition, celebration, and the inevitable New Year’s Eve rush.

Earlier in the week, a grape-costumed Instamart reminder playfully nudged users about the popular 12-grape midnight ritual. The reminder struck a chord. On New Year’s Eve, Instamart, along with Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-Founder at Swiggy, shared real-time data on what Indians were ordering. One update recorded 235,000 searches for grapes in the first half of the day, with searches starting as early as 5 AM. As the evening progressed, grape searches surged 78x, highlighting how even well-known traditions need timely nudges amid celebrations.

Classic NYE Panic Buying

Instamart’s data reflected typical last-minute shopping patterns. Searches and orders spiked across ice, snacks, mixers, beverages, and party essentials—items that are often difficult to stock in large quantities.

Beyond Metros, Momentum Builds

While metro cities continued to dominate, smaller towns also contributed to the surge. Cities like Lonavla, Karimnagar, Saharanpur, Davanagere, Patiala, and Meerut emerged as high-growth pockets. In Patiala, one customer ordered more than 200 items in a single day, including 108 packs of Kurkure, while another purchased gold coins worth ₹6 lakh, highlighting celebratory buying on a large scale.

High-Value Purchases

Significant orders marked the final hours of 2025. In Bengaluru, a single order worth ₹1.8 lakh included two iPhones, while another user purchased protein supplements worth ₹41,000. Meanwhile, a Mumbai customer received gold worth ₹1.45 lakh as a gift via Instamart, reflecting the growing trend of gifting through quick commerce. Nearly one in nine New Year’s Eve orders was placed for friends or family, underscoring the platform’s role in facilitating thoughtful, last-minute surprises.

Top Orders of the Night

According to Phani Addepalli, the final hour saw dramatic category spikes:

Grapes: 15x

Cakes: 7x

BBQ items: 6x

Beverages: 3.5x

Party glasses: 2.5x

Pizza bases: 1.8x

Calendars & planners: 1.5x

Regional preferences were also evident: skewers and coal were popular in Pune and Kolkata, tonic water topped beverage orders nationwide, and card games saw a 3x spike in searches as party plans extended late into the night.

A Year of Loyalty

Instamart celebrated its most loyal users, including one who placed 4,548 orders in 2025, with 15 orders on New Year’s Eve alone, earning the title of MVP customer of the year.

As the countdown ended, Instamart’s data highlighted last-minute needs, evolving traditions, gifting trends, and celebrations that show no signs of slowing.

“2025 was a defining year for Instamart and quick commerce in India. What began as Tier-1 convenience is becoming urban utility infrastructure, with strong growth from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. New Year’s Eve orders once again went beyond essentials, including party supplies, gifts, snacks, beverages, beauty and grooming, and even viral items like grapes. Quick commerce is moving from groceries and emergency top-ups to becoming part of daily life, from fresh produce to electronics and gold. As India steps into 2026, we expect quick commerce to grow further as a reliable, everyday app, powering spontaneous moments and planned needs alike.”

— Amitesh Jha, CEO, Instamart