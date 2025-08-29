Aartis, modaks… and matches: Tinder’s double date feature finds a festive fit

Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai is more than rituals and modaks — it’s a stage for connection. And this year, Tinder’s new Double Date feature is finding its festive sweet spot. The option, which lets friends team up on profiles and match in pairs, is quietly reshaping how Gen Z dates during cultural celebrations.
Numbers reveal just how naturally festivals fit into dating lives: 43% of Gen Z in India say cultural events are their go-to first-date pick, while 38% of singles admit they’ve introduced matches at such gatherings. For Mumbaikers, pandal-hopping and street food crawls are already social rituals — adding a date (and a bestie) just makes it more seamless.
Relationship expert Dr. Chandni Tugnait explains why the feature clicks: “Festivals take the pressure off a first date. You see how someone interacts with others — kindness, patience, inclusiveness — in unfiltered, real settings.”
The data backs her up.
37% of Gen Z have already been on a double date, while 66% say they’re interested in trying one.
Double Date users send 35% more messages per match compared to one-on-one chats, making it easier to spark conversation.
Nearly 1 in 3 young singles in Mumbai have already used Tinder to find a festival date.
That mix of community, comfort, and cultural context is exactly what Gen Z seeks. “Friends are their emotional safety net,” says Dr. Tugnait. “Bringing a buddy lowers the stakes, reduces awkward silences, and helps people show up as their authentic selves.”
And safety is a key metric of success: 36% of users say feeling comfortable throughout the date defines whether it worked.
Since launching in July, Double Date has exploded in popularity: 92% of its users are under 30, and mentions of “double dates” in bios have risen 65% since January. Clearly, it’s not just a feature — it’s fast becoming a dating movement.
So, while idols are being installed across pandals, another kind of pairing is happening in parallel: singles grabbing their bestie, hopping mandaps, sneaking modaks, and letting the festival rhythm set the mood for a double date.