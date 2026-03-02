As Iran–US–Israel war ground flights, Abu Dhabi Tourism, Danube offer relief to stranded tourists

Amid ongoing regional tensions that have disrupted air travel across parts of the Middle East, flight operations across the UAE were temporarily suspended, affecting one of the world’s busiest transit corridors and leaving a section of passengers stranded mid journey. Airports paused departures and arrivals as authorities conducted security assessments, while airlines issued rebooking and refund advisories.

Against this backdrop, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi circulated a directive to hotel establishments instructing them to extend the stay of guests unable to depart due to travel restrictions beyond their control. The department said the cost of these extensions would be covered by authorities, with hotels asked to coordinate directly through designated official channels. The move is aimed at easing the immediate financial and logistical burden on affected travellers as schedules across parts of the region remain volatile.

In Dubai, private real estate developer Danube Properties announced a parallel accommodation initiative.



In posts shared by Chairman Rizwan Sajan and the company’s official Instagram account, the firm offered free temporary housing to travellers stranded in the city, prioritising families with children and elderly members. Those impacted were invited to reach out via direct message.

A subsequent update stated that all available apartments had been allocated. The company added that support would continue through hotel bookings, although new requests have been placed on temporary hold.

While the UAE is not a direct party to the conflict, its position as a major aviation hub means external geopolitical developments can quickly translate into operational strain on the ground. The measures announced by Abu Dhabi authorities and Danube Properties reflect a coordinated public and private response focused on short term relief for passengers caught in the disruption.