AdLift wins paid media mandate for Pets and People Company

AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, has been awarded the paid media mandate for Pets & People Co., a pet care brand. This partnership marks a step toward enhancing the brand’s digital presence and driving measurable growth in the competitive pet care industry.
Under this new mandate, AdLift will plan and execute a comprehensive paid media strategy, encompassing performance marketing, social media advertising, and programmatic campaigns. The agency will leverage its data-driven approach and expertise in digital advertising to amplify Pets and People’s reach and strengthen its position as a trusted name among pet owners.
Prashant Puri, co-founder & CEO, AdLift, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying "We are thrilled to partner with Pet’s and People Co., a brand that shares our passion for innovation and excellence. Our goal is to deliver high-impact campaigns that drive business growth and connect deeply with pet owners who seek the best care for their furry companions."
Pets and People Co. is positioned as a luxury/premium pet brand focusing on high-quality, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing pet products. The brand aims to appeal to discerning pet owners who seek well-designed, eco-conscious products.
Ruchika Dhamija, CEO, Pets and People Co. shared her vision for this partnership "At Pets and People Co., we create premium, handmade products and offer personalised services that combine thoughtful design, durability, and 'silent luxury.' With AdLift, we aim to expand our reach, deepen the pet-owner connection, and deliver experiences that celebrate the joy and companionship pets bring, earning the trust of pet lovers everywhere."
The company has plans to build a high-quality product experience for higher retention.