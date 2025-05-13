Affordable yet premium: Is The Body Shop rewriting the beauty rulebook in India?

The Body Shop India, renowned for its ethical, cruelty-free beauty and personal care products, is an established name in the country’s premium beauty and skincare market. The brand, which has thrived in India since 2006, is now aiming to ‘democratise’ beauty.

The UK-based brand competes with brands such as Forest Essentials, Earth Rhythm, Bath & Body Works, Lush, etc. In a surprising move, it has slashed the prices of its flagship products and is getting ready to serve a larger market. It has also launched a big-scale campaign, ‘more love for less’ to complement the new strategy.

We spoke to Harmeet Singh, chief brand officer at The Body Shop India about the brand’s new approach. She says the move addresses price sensitivity among aspirational audiences. While The Body Shop has long enjoyed loyalty from ethically minded shoppers in India’s metros, the brand noticed a segment it was missing: those who admired its values but hesitated at the price point.

“We want to be a lot more accessible to the consumers. We did find out that there was some kind of price barrier for some consumers who were unable to shop at The Body Shop and enjoy our products.” Harmeet Singh, chief brand officer at The Body Shop, India

These products, spanning 12 formats such as shower gels, body butters, and mists, are The Body Shop’s bestsellers and contribute 30–40% of its overall sales, adds Singh.

Some key pricing changes include:

Shower gels: Earlier Rs 495, now Rs 395

Body butters: Earlier Rs 1,495, now Rs 1,195

Body mists: Earlier Rs 1,000, now Rs 895

Lip balms: Starting at Rs 295





“Now you can come to a Body Shop store, and even if you have Rs 300 in your pocket.”

Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop

Catering to Gen Z

Singh says that the brand is now specifically targeting younger consumers, including both Gen Z and younger millennials, who are not only conscious of prices but also increasingly knowledgeable about sustainable and ethical beauty practices.

When asked if this is a change in the positioning of the brand, she says, “It is not a positioning which we are changing. The brand still stays very much an ethical beauty brand, committed to sustainability and premium quality products.”

According to Singh, the brand's campaign could not have come at a better time because on May 7, just weeks after the campaign's April 15 launch, a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the UK and India was announced, reducing tariffs on beauty products. This development directly benefits The Body Shop, a UK-based brand.

“It gives us an immense opportunity to gather that benefit and pass it on to consumers; we preempted this, but the FTA is a feather in our cap,” she adds. She says while other brands have increased prices due to inflation and duties, The Body Shop is charting a different course: affordability backed by volume-driven growth.

Strategic expansion: 100 touchpoints, multiple channels

The campaign is complemented by an aggressive retail and digital expansion strategy. Currently well-established in tier 1 markets through malls and high-street outlets, The Body Shop plans to add 100 new touchpoints in the next year. These include ongoing partnerships with players like Tira and Shoppers Stop and potential collaborations with regional retail giants to deepen penetration across India’s diverse retail landscape.

“When I say touchpoints, it could be our stores – about 20 or 30 new ones – but also a mix of marketplaces, quick commerce, and shop-in-shop concepts with retailers,” adds Singh.

Does it harm the brand’s 'premium’ position?

One potential concern is whether the new pricing could compromise the brand’s long-held image of exclusivity and high quality. She says they addressed this concern by contacting the loyal customers and telling them there is no difference in quality. We will stand by that.”

“We have only changed prices for about 63 SKUs… less than one-fifth of the portfolio.” She says the reassurance efforts appear to be paying off. The brand has seen an increase in transaction volume, with shoppers buying more items per visit.

“Now they are buying, like, five products instead of two or three in their shopping bags,” she noted. “That's the reason the campaign is called ‘More Love for Less’. You take more love back from us for a lower price.”

Media plan

The ‘More Love for Less’ campaign was designed as a digital-first initiative. She says The Body Shop has collaborated with three influencers, intentionally diverse in gender and age, to represent the inclusivity of the campaign and the brand.

Programmatic marketing and tech-enabled audience targeting, in addition to storytelling, support the campaign and maintain its broad appeal. Just three weeks into the campaign, early data shows significant traction, Singh says. “Consumers are already responding, and more will come as word of mouth spreads.”She says the audience can expect a lot more communication coming from the brand in the following months.

The Body Shop is preparing to celebrate its 20th anniversary in India in 2026. With nearly 200 touchpoints already and 100 more planned in the coming year, the brand is confident in its direction. Singh adds that the message is clear: ethical, sustainable, and premium beauty doesn't have to be out of reach.