Air India SATS introduces new brand identity

Air India SATS Airport Services (AISATS) has introduced a new brand identity, unveiling a refreshed logo that represents its evolution as a future-ready aviation services provider. The rebranding reflects the company’s vision to drive innovation, sustainability, and technological transformation across India’s air logistics and airport operations ecosystem.

A joint venture between Air India and Singapore-based SATS, AISATS plays a key role in advancing ground and cargo handling solutions in the country. The new identity underscores its aim to combine operational excellence with a modern approach to infrastructure and customer experience.

Speaking about the rebranding, Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO, AISATS, said: “This new identity marks an exciting milestone for AISATS’ growth journey as we continue to build a more connected and progressed aviation ecosystem in India. Our refreshed logo reflects the spirit of collaboration and innovation that drives us — combining technological advancement with a human touch. Together with our partners and stakeholders, we aim to set new standards in operational excellence, efficiency, and customer experience.”