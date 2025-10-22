Aleph to handle Reddit’s advertising mandate across 45+ markets globally

Aleph, a global network of digital media specialists, has announced the expansion of its exclusive advertising partnership with Reddit, the community-powered platform that’s home to over 100,000 active communities and 110 million daily active uniques worldwide.
The renewed agreement designates Aleph as Reddit’s exclusive advertising representative in more than 45 markets, spanning Europe, MENAT, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. The expansion builds on a partnership first launched in 2022 and strengthens Reddit’s growing international advertising presence.
The move allows local and regional advertisers in these new markets to access Reddit’s full-funnel advertising solutions—designed to reach users at high-intent moments within interest-based communities—while receiving hands-on support from Aleph’s local teams.
Reddit’s global growth and rising advertiser interest
Reddit’s international user base has grown rapidly, with daily active uniques (DAUq) rising 32% year-over-year, according to the platform’s Q2 2025 earnings report. The platform’s vast network of discussions and community knowledge has also positioned it as a key player in the evolving search and AI ecosystem.
Between June 2024 and August 2025, Reddit was the most cited domain across major AI platforms, according to research by Profound—reflecting its growing influence as a source of human insight and authentic information.
Connecting brands with human conversations
As an advertising platform, Reddit has evolved into a full-funnel ecosystem offering multi-objective solutions for brand storytelling, performance marketing, and community engagement. Through its proprietary Reddit Community Intelligence™ framework, advertisers can mine billions of user conversations for insights, enabling brands to connect with authentic, leaned-in audiences across categories and cultures.
For Reddit, the partnership with Aleph provides a trusted bridge between its global scale and Aleph’s on-ground expertise in emerging and frontier markets—helping local advertisers leverage Reddit’s unique mix of community-driven engagement and cultural relevance.
Leaders’ insight
Rabin Yaghoubi, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Aleph Group, said:
“We’re very excited to extend our successful partnership with Reddit to over 45 markets globally. This expansion is a testament to the results we’ve delivered together and the trust we’ve built. Reddit offers a unique proposition—highly engaged communities and authentic human insights at scale—and with Aleph’s local expertise, we’re proud to make this opportunity accessible to advertisers and agencies across our markets.”
Mike Romoff, Chief Revenue Officer, Reddit, added:
“Aleph’s deep local expertise is essential for helping advertisers in new markets reach engaged, leaned-in audiences. Along with Reddit’s international growth opportunity and our ability to connect advertisers with real, human conversations, we’re confident this expanded collaboration will open up significant opportunities for brands globally.”
The business of connection
For Aleph, the expanded mandate reinforces its position as a key enabler of global digital advertising access—particularly in regions where advertisers are seeking new ways to engage audiences beyond traditional social and search platforms.
For Reddit, the move deepens its international footprint at a time when the platform’s role in shaping digital discovery and consumer behaviour continues to grow—driven by the authenticity and trust that define community-led conversations.
Together, the partnership marks another step in the evolution of global digital media — where human insight, local expertise, and platform intelligence converge to help brands engage more meaningfully with audiences everywhere.