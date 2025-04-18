Ananya & Chanel to Alia and Gucci: B'wood stars redefine global luxury

Indian celebrities are making significant strides in the luxury fashion industry by securing deals with prestigious international luxury brands to become their global ambassadors. This trend represents a notable shift in the market, amplifying the presence and influence of Indian talent on the global fashion scene.

Indian celebrities as global luxury brand ambassadors

Ananya Panday – Chanel

Ananya Panday made history in 2025 by becoming the first Indian brand ambassador for Chanel. She was prominently featured at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, embodying the brand’s themes of personal liberation and timeless elegance. In addition to Chanel, Ananya is also associated with Swarovski and Jimmy Choo for campaigns in India.

Alia Bhatt – Gucci

In May 2023, Alia Bhatt was named the first Indian global ambassador for Gucci. She officially debuted as the brand's ambassador at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul, where her look and ramp walk received widespread acclaim. Alia joins other prominent Gucci ambassadors such as Dakota Johnson and Harry Styles. She also serves as a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris.

Deepika Padukone – Louis Vuitton & Cartier

Deepika Padukone became the first Indian global ambassador for Louis Vuitton in 2022, appearing in several of their campaigns. That same year, she also joined Cartier as a global ambassador.

Her stunning appearance at the 2023 Oscars, where she presented the Best Original Song award to the cast of RRR for Naatu Naatu, turned heads. Deepika wore a custom black Louis Vuitton gown designed by Nicolas Ghesquière and complemented her look with exquisite Cartier jewellery, including a statement yellow diamond necklace, matching earrings, a bracelet, and a diamond ring worn over black opera gloves.

Furthermore, she was appointed as the brand ambassador for Levi's in India in 2021, becoming the first female celebrity to represent the brand.

Sonam Kapoor – Dior

In October 2024, Sonam Kapoor was announced as the brand ambassador for Dior. A long-time associate of the brand, she has frequently attended Dior’s fashion shows, including the Fall 2025 show in Kyoto, Japan.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Bulgari and Others

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has multiple luxury brand endorsements, including her role as the global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury brand Bulgari since 2021. Her endorsements also include Tiffany & Co., Guess, Pantene and TAG Heuer.

Ranveer Singh – Multiple Luxury Brands

Ranveer Singh represents various international luxury brands, including Ducati, Tiffany & Co., and Adidas. His appointments highlight the growing importance of the Indian luxury market globally and the increasing influence of Indian celebrities in the international arena.

According to a report by the IMARC Group, a market research firm, the luxury apparel market in India was valued at around $7.5 billion in 2024, with projections indicating it could grow to about $10.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.6%.

The luxury fashion segment in India is fuelled by rising disposable incomes, a growing brand consciousness among affluent consumers, and the expansion of global luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel, and YSL that are often supported by Indian conglomerates.

These luxury brands are gradually increasing their presence in India. For instance, Chanel is actively restructuring and expanding its operations in the Indian market, particularly focusing on the beauty and e-commerce sectors.

In 2024, Chanel became one of the few luxury brands to offer e-commerce services in India and is also expanding in travel retail at major airports in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to cater to affluent travellers.

Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton is broadening its offerings beyond fashion and leather goods to include beauty and fragrance products, aligning with global trends and fulfilling Indian consumer demand. This expansion is bolstered by India’s growing luxury retail infrastructure, exemplified by Jio World Plaza in Mumbai, which hosts multiple luxury flagship stores, including Louis Vuitton.