ASICS onboards Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy for a new campaign

ASICS, the global Japanese sportswear brand, has announced the onboarding of Indian National team cricketers Shivam Dube and Varun Chakravarthy, launching its ‘Move your body, move your mind’ campaign. The announcement comes at a time when both athletes gear up to represent India at the upcoming World Cup.

Talking about the announcement Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India and South Asia said, “At ASICS, we’ve always been inspired by transformation journeys built on grit, self-belief and consistency. Shivam and Varun represent two different expressions of the modern Indian athlete, one driven by explosive power and adaptability while the other by precision and composure, yet both grounded in discipline and balance. Their journeys align strongly with our philosophy of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body,’ and we’re proud to welcome them into the ASICS family.”

Expressing his thoughts on collaboration, Shivam Dube said, "I’ve always believed that growth comes from staying consistent, especially when the path isn’t linear. That is why ASICS resonates with me. The brand understands performance in a holistic and grounded way. This partnership feels like a natural extension of the mindset I’ve built over the years and I’m excited to represent a brand that champions balance, purpose and long-term evolution.”

Commenting on the association Varun Chakravarthy said, “For me, performance has always been about preparation, patience and mental clarity. ASICS’ ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy reflects how I approach the game and my training. I’m excited to be part of a brand that values long-term development and balance, both on and off the field.”

The campaign ‘Move your body, move your mind’ champions the power of movement, reinforcing ASICS’ mission to inspire people everywhere to experience the uplifting benefits of movement.