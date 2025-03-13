Bisleri sets the record straight on Virat Kohli's bottle flip fiasco

Bisleri, the popular mineral water brand, has finally responded to the widespread ridicule it faced after a viral video showed Virat Kohli failing to land a bottle flip challenge.

Advertisment

The video, which was taken during the Indian cricket team's celebration of their Champions Trophy win, sparked a flurry of jokes and memes on social media, with many fans teasing Bisleri for allegedly producing a bottle that couldn't even land upright.

Given Team India and Virat Kohli's impressive performance at the Champions Trophy, several fans acted protective of him while being ridiculous and funny.

Kohli played a crucial role in India's undefeated run at the tournament. His notable performances include a century against Pakistan and an 84 run innings against Australia in the Semi-final.

However, Bisleri has now come forward to set the record straight. In a response posted on their Instagram stories, the brand revealed that the bottle being flipped by Kohli was not, in fact, a Bisleri bottle.

The brand jokingly added that if it were a Bisleri bottle, it would have landed successfully.

The incident has not only cleared up any misconceptions about Bisleri's bottles but has also showcased the brand's ability to engage with its audience and take a joke in stride.